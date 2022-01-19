Singer Fred Parris of the Five Satins dead at age 85

Released in 1956, “In the Still of the Night” only reached No. 24 on the Billboard pop charts but became a multimillion seller through reissues and appearances on compilation and soundtrack albums and now helps define an era of harmony groups along with such favorites as the Penguins' “Earth Angel” and the Cadillacs' “Speedoo.” The Satins' song (the last word sometimes spelled “Nite” to avoid confusion with Cole Porter's “In the Still of the Night”) was a favorite for oldies radio stations and was featured in such period films as “Dirty Dancing” and “The Irishman.” The Beach Boys, Boyz II Men and Debbie Gibson are among the performers who covered it.

Formed as the Scarlets while Parris was in high school, the Five Satins had minor hits with "To the Aisles” and “Shadows” among others and Parris continued to tour over the following decades even as the Satins' popularity faded and backing singers came and went.