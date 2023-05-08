Simulation suggests 2020 census missed many noncitizens

The simulation was a test to see how good a job administrative records perform in counting historically undercounted groups like racial and ethnic minorities, renters and young children. Its results actually bumped up the numbers for Hispanic and Black residents, two groups who were undercounted in the 2020 census, respectively, by 8.3 million people and 2.8 million people, the report said.

The administrative records census produced estimates of 11.6 million people in the U.S. with an unknown legal status.

Opponents have said Trump administration policies in 2019 and 2020 created a chilling effect which likely deterred immigrants, Hispanics and others from participating in the 2020 census.

In 2019, the Trump administration attempted to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census questionnaire, but the U.S. Supreme Court blocked it. In the middle of the 2020 census, President Donald Trump directed the Census Bureau to exclude people in the country illegally from numbers used for divvying up congressional seats among the states. An influential GOP adviser had advocated excluding them from the apportionment process in order to favor Republicans and non-Hispanic whites. Trump's memo was rescinded when President Joe Biden arrived at the White House in January 2021, before the census figures were released.

The Black population in the 2020 census had a net undercount of 3.3%. The undercount was almost 5% for Hispanics, 5.6% for American Indians and Native Alaskans living on reservations and 0.84% for children under age 18. Those undercounts were higher than in the 2010 census, though only the Hispanic count and tally of children had statistically significant differences from 2010 to 2020.

“The Census Bureau simulation strongly indicates that Donald Trump’s attempt at a race-motivated manipulation of the decennial census, despite being largely blocked in court, had a significant impact on noncitizen participation, which also may explain, in significant part, the substantial Latino undercount in 2020," said Thomas Saenz, president and general counsel of the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

Saenz added that the simulation points to the need to study and confront the reputational harm to the Census Bureau in the Hispanic community due to the “manipulation” by the Trump administration.

“Failure to do so now risks long-term and serious damage to future Census data-collection efforts,” he said.

Using administrative records produced lower population estimates in rural areas, mainly because of the more common use of post office boxes and rural route addresses rather than physical addresses, according to the simulation results. Counts from administrative records also were lower than the 2020 census figures for people between ages 65 and 74, Asians and people who identified as being two or more races. Among the reasons is that these populations were more likely to be double counted in the 2020 census.

Along with noncitizens, Blacks and Hispanics, the administrative records produced higher counts for males, working-age adults, children under age 15 and non-Hispanic whites.

At the state level, Minnesota and several other Midwestern states had the highest match rates between a person identified in an administrative record and a 2020 census record, while Hawaii had the lowest. Minnesota also had the highest rate of residents who answered the census questionnaire on their own without needing prompting from a census taker visiting their home.

