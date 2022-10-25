Simons, Lillard lead unbeaten Blazers past Nuggets 135-110

Simons tied it at 64 early in the second half and his 3-pointer put the Blazers up 79-70. On a timeout, Simons was mobbed by teammates in celebration. Portland outscored the Nuggets 44-25 in the third quarter.

Portland had a 99-86 lead heading into the final period. Josh Hart's tip extended it to 107-88.

Nurkic finished with 13 points and 12 assists.

HONORS

Lillard was selected the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week for the week ending Sunday. He averaged 34 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists over the Blazers' first three games of the season. He made 12 3-pointers during that span.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: Denver won last season's series against the Blazers 3-1. ... Jokic was called for his fourth foul with 6:55 left in the third quarter. ... Jokic has matched Wilt Chamberlin for sixth on the career list with 78 triple-doubles. ... Michael Porter Jr. finished with 18 points.

Trail Blazers: Played without Justice Winslow because of a right ankle sprain. Portland coach Chauncey Billups indicated before the game it did not appear to be a long-term injury. “I don't think so. I hope not,” Billups said.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.

Trail Blazers: Host the Miami Heat on Wednesday.

