Silvia Pinal, an actress in Mexico's Golden Age of cinema, has died at 93

She was one of the few Golden Age actresses who also adapted to a subsequent career in television, after the quality of Mexican film began tapering off in the 1960s. She also worked as a producer, and served in Congress.

Earlier this month, her family said she had been hospitalized for a urinary tract infection. Her death was confirmed by Mexico’s Culture Secretary, Claudia Curiel de Icaza.

“Her legacy as an artist and her contributions to our culture are unforgettable. Rest in peace," Curiel de Icaza wrote in her social media accounts.

She is survived by her ex-husband, Enrique Guzmán, and her daughters, actress Sylvia Pasquel and rock singer Alejandra Guzmán.

Funeral plans were not immediately announced.