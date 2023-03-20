Silicon Valley Bank successor's auction extended by FDIC

SVB Financial Group is no longer affiliated with Silicon Valley Bank after its seizure by the FDIC. Its collapse was the second biggest bank failure in U.S. history after the demise of Washington Mutual in 2008.

Silicon Valley Bridge Bank was not included in the Chapter 11 filing.

The shuttering of Silicon Valley Bank and of New York-based Signature Bank has revived bad memories of the financial crisis that plunged the United States into the Great Recession of 2007-2009.

Along with those two, First Republic Bank received a $30 billion rescue package from 11 of the biggest U.S. banks in an effort to prevent its collapse. First Republic Bank has since been downgraded by S&P Global Ratings which said that the rescue package should ease near-term liquidity pressures, but it may not solve the substantial business, liquidity, funding, and profitability challenges that it believes the bank is now likely facing.

The federal government, determined to restore public confidence in the banking system, moved to protect all the banks' deposits, even those that exceeded the FDIC's $250,000 limit per individual account.

But on Monday shares of Credit Suisse plunged by more than half after banking giant UBS said it would buy its troubled Swiss rival for almost $3.25 billion in a deal orchestrated by regulators to try to stave off further turmoil in the global banking system.

The FDIC said late Sunday that New York Community Bank agreed to buy a significant chunk of the failed Signature Bank in a $2.7 billion deal.

Despite all of the concerns swirling around the banking sector, Wall Street is opening mostly higher on Monday.