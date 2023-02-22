X
Dark Mode Toggle

Signed bill sets Nov. 14 memorial for Marshall plane crash

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
24 minutes ago
West Virginia's governor has signed a bill setting Nov. 14 each year as a day to remember the worst sports disaster in U.S. history

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday signed a bill establishing Nov. 14 as an annual memorial day for the worst sports disaster in U.S. history, a plane crash that killed most of Marshall University's football team.

Justice said he was a student at Marshall and was in his residence hall when the crash occurred.

“Really, really sad day,” Justice said at an administration briefing. “We should never forget.”

On Nov. 14, 1970, the chartered jet crashed in fog and rain into a hillside upon approach to an airport near Huntington as the team was returning from a game at East Carolina, killing all 75 on board. The victims included 36 football players and 39 school administrators, coaches, fans, spouses and flight crew.

Marshall decided to continue the football program. But for the university and the entire community, it left a huge void. Some who were left off the flight and did not make the trip or lost loved ones spent the next five decades with crippling questions that had no answers.

Marshall hired Jack Lengyel as the new football coach in 1971. The program's rebuilding was the subject of the 2006 movie "We are Marshall" starring Matthew McConaughey as Lengyel.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Police: Club Q shooter tried to blame man who subdued him
2
Massive winter storm brings snow, strong winds, frigid cold
3
Met cuts season to 18 operas, matching fewest in 4 decades
4
US stocks edge higher after worst rout in two months
5
Russia denies plans to test new missile off South Africa
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top