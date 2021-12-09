springfield-news-sun logo
X

Sienna Miller settles phone hacking claim against tabloid

Sienna Miller arrives at the Rolls Building in London, Thursday Dec. 9, 2021. Actor Sienna Miller has accepted “substantial” damages from the publisher of a British tabloid newspaper that she accuses of hacking her phone and leaking news of her pregnancy. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)
Caption
Sienna Miller arrives at the Rolls Building in London, Thursday Dec. 9, 2021. Actor Sienna Miller has accepted “substantial” damages from the publisher of a British tabloid newspaper that she accuses of hacking her phone and leaking news of her pregnancy. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

Credit: Victoria Jones

Credit: Victoria Jones

Nation & World
Updated 30 minutes ago
Actor Sienna Miller has accepted “substantial” damages from the publisher of a British tabloid newspaper that she accuses of hacking her phone and leaking news of her pregnancy

LONDON (AP) — Actor Sienna Miller on Thursday accepted “substantial” damages from the publisher of a British tabloid newspaper that she accuses of hacking her phone and leaking news of her pregnancy.

Miller, a performer whose films include “Black Mass” and “The Lost City of Z,” joins a list of dozens of people who have received payments from News Group Newspapers over illegal eavesdropping.

Most of the hacking cases have involved the now-defunct News of the World, which was shut down by owner Rupert Murdoch in 2011 after revelations that its employees had snooped on the voice mails of celebrities, politicians and even crime victims in search of scoops.

News Group Newspapers has paid millions of pounds to settle lawsuits from hacking victims. But while it has acknowledged hacking by the News of the World it denies it went on at its other British tabloid, The Sun.

Nonetheless Miller, 39, said she felt “fully vindicated” after the publisher agreed to pay her undisclosed “substantial damages" without admitting liability.

Miller’s lawyer, David Sherborne, said the payment was “tantamount to an admission of liability” by The Sun.

The lawyer said Miller “was the subject of intense media scrutiny and serious intrusion into her private life from around 2003.”

“In particular, The Sun published numerous intrusive stories about her that contained intimate private details about her relationships and feelings and even her confidential medical information,” he said.

He said Miller accused the then-editor of The Sun, Rebekah Brooks, and others of leaking the news of her pregnancy, a leak that had “led her to being unable to trust those closest to her when she really needed them.”

Brooks was tried and acquitted in 2014 of phone hacking.

Others who have settled claims against the publisher this week include the former soccer star Paul Gascoigne, the actor Sean Bean and Sharleen Spiteri, lead singer of the band Texas.

In Other News
1
Russia military chief warns Ukraine against attacking rebels
2
Reality TV’s Josh Duggar convicted of child porn possession
3
NY attorney general seeks Trump's testimony in civil probe
4
Iowa State RB Hall AP Big 12 offensive player of year again
5
Oklahoma executes man for 1985 slaying of schoolteacher
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top