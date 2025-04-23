Siakam, Haliburton's double-doubles lead Pacers past Bucks 123-115 for 2-0 series lead

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) drives on Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) during the first half of a first-round NBA basketball playoff game in Indianapolis, Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) drives on Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) during the first half of a first-round NBA basketball playoff game in Indianapolis, Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
By MICHAEL MAROT – Associated Press
18 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 24 points and 11 rebounds and Tyrese Haliburton added 21 points and 12 assists to lead the Indiana Pacers past the Milwaukee Bucks 123-115 on Tuesday night for a 2-0 lead in the first-round playoff series.

Indiana has won five of the last six playoff games between the teams and never trailed in this one. The Pacers had lost three of four regular-season games to the Bucks. The teams will meet for the 18th time in the last two seasons on Friday, when Game 3 is played in Milwaukee.

Two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points, 18 rebounds and seven assists, and All-NBA guard Damain Lillard had 14 points in his first game back from deep vein thrombosis in his right calf. Lillard was 4 of 13 from the field in 37 minutes, his first game action since March 18 and his first playoff game with Antetokounmpo, who heard a steady diet of countdowns on his free throws.

Bobby Portis Jr. finished with 28 points, including six 3-pointers, and 12 rebounds for the Bucks.

The game had a little bit of everything. There was a scuffle in front of the Pacers bench that led to double technical fouls, words between multiple players in the final minutes, players repeatedly hitting the floor, a little zone defense, a smattering of full-court pressure and, of course, plenty of points.

But, Indiana controlled the entire game after racing to a 31-16 lead in less than 7 1/2 minutes. The Bucks used a late 13-0 run to get within 115-113 with 2:31 to go before Indiana closed it out with an 8-2 run to end the game.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) is trapped by Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) and guard Andrew Nembhard (2) during the first half of a first-round NBA basketball playoff game in Indianapolis, Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) gets a dunk in front of Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) during the first half of a first-round NBA basketball playoff game in Indianapolis, Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots over Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the first half of a first-round NBA basketball playoff game in Indianapolis, Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) fouls Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) as he shoots during the first half of a first-round NBA basketball playoff game in Indianapolis, Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots over Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the first half of a first-round NBA basketball playoff game in Indianapolis, Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) gets a basket on a dunk against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half of a first-round NBA basketball playoff game in Indianapolis, Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) and Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) fight for a rebound during the first half of a first-round NBA basketball playoff game in Indianapolis, Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) shoots over Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the first half of a first-round NBA basketball playoff game in Indianapolis, Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23 gestures after a basket against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half of a first-round NBA basketball playoff game in Indianapolis, Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

