Shreveport elects its first Republican mayor in 28 years

Perkins said he was backing Arceneaux because he questioned Tarver's honesty and integrity, the Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported. Former Mayor Ollie Tyler said Tarver had cast votes in the state Senate that were harmful to Shreveport, a city of 184,000 people.

In a concession speech, Tarver pledged to work with Arceneaux in helping Shreveport move forward, KSLA-TV reported.

“Anything that I can do or my family can do to help Tom run this city, we will support him all the way,” Tarver said.

Shreveport elected its last Republican mayor, Bo Williams, in 1994. He served a single term and left office in 1998.