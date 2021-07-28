Should vaccinated people mask up with COVID-19 cases rising?

In short, the vaccine protects you. A mask protects others in case you are carrying the virus without knowing it.

You can find out your county's level of coronavirus transmission at the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends indoor masking in areas where transmission is substantial or high. Those areas are marked in orange and red on the site.

The CDC also recommends indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.

