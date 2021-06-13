Shop owner's plea as California reopens: 'I need customers'

“My only hope is to continue day to day,” said Medina, who remains optimistic. “I don’t expect normal. I expect semi-normal.”

California imposed the first statewide shutdown in March 2020 and is among the last to fully reopen, though businesses have operated at reduced capacity for months. It was an early model for how restrictions could keep the virus at bay but later became the U.S. epicenter of a deadly winter surge that overwhelmed hospitals in Los Angeles and other areas.

More people tested positive for the virus in California — about 3.8 million and counting — and more people died — 63,000-plus — than elsewhere in the country. However, the nation's most populous state had a lower per capita death rate than most others.

For the past couple months, the state has experienced the lowest — or some of the lowest — rates of infection in the U.S. Its vaccination level also is higher than most other states; two-thirds of those eligible have gotten at least one dose.

Gov. Gavin Newsom long ago set June 15 as the target to lift restrictions on capacity and distancing regulations for nearly all businesses and activities. But reopening doesn’t necessarily mean people will immediately flock to places and events they once packed.

Olvera Street has long thrived as a tourist destination and symbol of the state's early ties to Mexico. The location where settlers established a farming community in 1781 as El Pueblo de Los Angeles, its historic buildings were restored and rebuilt as a traditional Mexican marketplace in 1930s.

As Latinos in California have experienced disproportionately worse outcomes from COVID-19, so too has Olvera Street.

Shops and restaurants lining the narrow brick walkway rely heavily on participants at regular cultural celebrations, downtown office workers dining out, school trips and Dodgers baseball fans enjoying Mexican food before or after games. But the coronavirus killed tourism, kept office workers and pupils at home, canceled events and emptied stadiums of fans.

In addition, the location does not lend itself to options that gave other businesses a chance, such as curbside pickup or takeout meals. While the city, which owns the property, has forgiven rent through June, owners are still hurting.

Most businesses have reduced hours and closed a few days a week, said Valerie Hanley, treasurer of the Olvera Street Merchants Association Foundation and a shop owner.

“We’re not like a local restaurant in your town,” Hanley said. “We’re one of those little niche things. If you can’t fill the niche with the right people, we’re in trouble.”

Edward Flores said he has gone deep into debt running Juanita’s Cafe, a small food stand in his family for three generations. He doesn't expect a turnaround until next year.

Business is down more than 87%, he said. His best month during the pandemic hit $3,100 in sales, less than his usual monthly rent. On his worst day, he worked 13 hours and rang up $11.25 in sales.

"I didn’t have a doomsday thought. I just was flabbergasted,” he said. “I thought, ‘What an incredible waste of time.’”

On a recent Friday, the smell of frying taquitos filled the air as he served a steady trickle of afternoon customers stopping for a quick bite.

Small groups strolled through the market where tiny stalls running down the center of the alley sell everything from votive candles of the Virgen de Guadalupe to Frida Kahlo T-shirts to lucha libre wrestling masks.

Angie Barragan, who was wearing a white dress after attending a baptism at Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church, climbed atop Jorge, a stuffed burro, to pose for a $10 snapshot with her cousin.

Photographer Carolina Hernandez handed the two large sombreros, and Barragan draped a bandolier of bogus bullets over her shoulder, propped a toy rifle on her thigh and the cousins struck steely bandito poses.

Barragan grew up in East LA but moved to Las Vegas 30 years ago. Photos with the donkey were a tradition whenever she returned to LA with her mom, who died in January from heart trouble.

“It’s all the beautiful experiences I had as a child, but it’s also bittersweet," she said of her mother's absence. “I feel like her spirit is here with us. This is one of her favorite places.”

It was a more subdued scene last Tuesday — somewhat reminiscent of the ghost town the street became in late December as the virus surged and outdoor dining was halted.

J.J. Crump, who brought his wife and three kids from Lake Charles, Louisiana, was underwhelmed compared to a visit four years ago.

"It was shoulder to shoulder last time we were there,” Crump said.

Medina's shop, Olverita's Village, which used to be open daily, has cut back to five days a week.

She's mindful of the lives lost in the pandemic, including several of her Mexican suppliers — an artisan who shaped large pottery vases, a leather worker and two women who embroidered shirts. She's thinking of honoring them when Day of the Dead is celebrated in November when she hopes business will be better.

“Thank God I’m still surviving," she said. "But I need customers.”

Restaurant worker Abraham Ordaz, 38, carries a menu stand along Olvera Street in Los Angeles, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Olvera Street has long been a thriving tourist destination and a symbol of the state's early ties to Mexico. The location of where settlers established a farming community in 1781 as El Pueblo de Los Angeles, its historic buildings were restored and rebuilt as a traditional Mexican marketplace in 1930s. As Latinos in California have experienced disproportionately worse outcomes from COVID-19, so too has Olvera Street. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Clerk Wendy Ramirez uses a Spanish flag to wrap souvenirs while preparing to close the store for the day on Olvera Street in Los Angeles, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Olvera Street has long been a thriving tourist destination and a symbol of the state's early ties to Mexico. The location of where settlers established a farming community in 1781 as El Pueblo de Los Angeles, its historic buildings were restored and rebuilt as a traditional Mexican marketplace in 1930s. As Latinos in California have experienced disproportionately worse outcomes from COVID-19, so too has Olvera Street. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Relatives of 1-year-old Janelly Cerda, visiting from Tijuana, Mexico, gesture to make the toddler smile for photos as caricaturist Hernan Davila sketches the family on Olvera Street in Los Angeles, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Most businesses are no longer open daily and many have cut back to four or five days, said Valerie Hanley, treasurer of the Olvera Street Merchants Association Foundation and a shop owner. "We're not like a local restaurant in your town," Hanley said. "We're one of those little niche things. If you can't fill the niche with the right people, we're in trouble." (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Martha Medina, owner of Olveritas souvenir shop on Olvera Street, sits for a photo in her shop in Los Angeles, Friday, June 4, 2021. During the darkest days of the coronavirus pandemic, Medina would return to her shuttered store on Los Angeles' oldest street to make sure everything was securely in place. Missing were the customers, employees and the constant pulse of traditional Mexican music such as cumbia, boleros and sones Jarochos, the Veracruz sound. "Those days I felt very sad," Medina said. "I had the feeling I would never open the shop again." (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Valerie Hanley, owner of Casa California souvenir shop on Olvera Street and treasurer of the Olvera Street Merchants Association Foundation, stands for a photo in her shop in Los Angeles, Friday, June 4, 2021. Most businesses are no longer open daily and many have cut back to four or five days, said Hanley. "We're not like a local restaurant in your town," Hanley said. "We're one of those little niche things. If you can't fill the niche with the right people, we're in trouble." (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Edward Flores, 56, a fourth-generation owner of Juanita's Cafe on Olvera Street, stands for a photo in his restaurant in Los Angeles, Friday, June 4, 2021. Flores said he has gone deep into debt keeping Juanita's Café, a small food stand in his family for three generations, open. Business is down more than 87%, he said. In April, his best month during the pandemic, he had $3,100 in sales, but that pales in comparison to his rent of $3,625 — even though it was forgiven — not to mention utilities, insurance and property tax. On his worst day of the pandemic, he worked alone for 13 hours and recorded sales of $11.25. "I didn't have a doomsday thought. I just was just flabbergasted," he said. "I thought what an incredible waste of time." (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Photographer Carolina Hernandez, 39, sits for a photo next to a stuffed donkey, a photo prop named George, at her kiosk on Olvera Street in Los Angeles, Friday, June 4, 2021. As Latinos in California have experienced disproportionately worse outcomes from COVID-19, so too has Olvera Street. The shops lining the narrow brick walkway rely heavily on participants at monthly cultural celebrations, downtown office workers dining out, school field trips and Dodger baseball fans loading up on Mexican food before or after games. But the coronavirus killed tourism, kept office workers and pupils at home, cancelled events and kept fans from sporting events. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Mike Mariscal, owner of Myrosa Enterprises souvenir shop on Olvera Street, stands for a photo in his store in Los Angeles, Friday, June 4, 2021. “People are just now getting out. We’re not the first destination. There will be some people who stay away. No one’s every been through this before. Nobody really knows. Some people are going to have that fear,” said Mariscal. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Debbie Briano, a fourth-generation owner of El Rancho Grande Mexican restaurant on Olvera Street, stands for a photo in Los Angele, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. As Latinos in California have experienced disproportionately worse outcomes from COVID-19, so too has Olvera Street. "As everyday goes by, I feel better and better," said Briano. "I'm hoping that once we open up next week, things are going to get back to normal, not really quick obviously, but it will. It takes time." (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

People shop on Olvera Street in Los Angeles, Friday, June 4, 2021. Olvera Street has long been a thriving tourist destination and a symbol of the state's early ties to Mexico. The location of where settlers established a farming community in 1781 as El Pueblo de Los Angeles, its historic buildings were restored and rebuilt as a traditional Mexican marketplace in 1930s. As Latinos in California have experienced disproportionately worse outcomes from COVID-19, so too has Olvera Street. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Alexia Thorpe and her boyfriend, Bennett Olupo are lit by afternoon sunlight as they stroll past stalls lining along Olvera Street in Los Angeles, Friday, June 4, 2021. Most businesses are no longer open daily and many have cut back to four or five days, said Valerie Hanley, treasurer of the Olvera Street Merchants Association Foundation and a shop owner. "We're not like a local restaurant in your town," Hanley said. "We're one of those little niche things. If you can't fill the niche with the right people, we're in trouble." (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Everardo Gallegos, one of managers at El Paseo Inn Mexican restaurant on Olvera Street, eats his lunch at the restaurant with his protective gloves on in Los Angeles, Friday, June 4, 2021. Olvera Street has long been a thriving tourist destination and a symbol of the state's early ties to Mexico. The location of where settlers established a farming community in 1781 as El Pueblo de Los Angeles, its historic buildings were restored and rebuilt as a traditional Mexican marketplace in 1930s. As Latinos in California have experienced disproportionately worse outcomes from COVID-19, so too has Olvera Street. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Peter Alamillo, one of managers at El Paseo Inn Mexican restaurant on Olvera Street, pulls down a blind for customers in the patio area of the restaurant in Los Angeles, Friday, June 4, 2021. As Latinos in California have experienced disproportionately worse outcomes from COVID-19, so too has Olvera Street. The shops lining the narrow brick walkway rely heavily on participants at monthly cultural celebrations, downtown office workers dining out, school field trips and Dodger baseball fans loading up on Mexican food before or after games. But the coronavirus killed tourism, kept office workers and pupils at home, cancelled events and kept fans from sporting events. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong