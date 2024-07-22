Shooting outside a Mississippi nightclub kills 3 and injures more than a dozen

BreakingNews
INDIANOLA, Miss. (AP) — A shooting outside a Mississippi nightclub left three people dead and more than a dozen injured over the weekend, authorities said.

A large crowd gathered outside a club near the Sunflower County courthouse in Indianola early Sunday, and officers were putting up barriers to help with traffic flow before the shooting broke out, Indianola Police Chief Ronald Sampson told The Enterprise-Tocsin.

Sampson did not immediately return a phone message seeking more information.

Killed were Areon Butler, of Indianola; and Cameron Lee Butts and Marquette Baites, of Greenville, county Coroner Heather Burton said. All three were 19.

Indianola, a city of 9,100, is in Mississippi's largely rural Delta region about 100 miles (161 kilometers) northwest of Jackson, the state capital.

