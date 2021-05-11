Shooting in Russia kills 7 kids, 1 teacher; suspect arrested

“The terrorist has been arrested, (he is) 19 years old. A firearm is registered in his name. Other accomplices haven’t been established, an investigation is underway,” Minnikhanov said after visiting the school.

According to Tatarstan health officials, 21 people were hospitalized with wounds after the attack, including 18 children, six of whom were in “severely grave condition.”

Authorities announced a day of mourning on Wednesday to honor the victims of the shooting and cancelled all lessons in Kazan schools.

While school shootings are relatively rare in Russia, there have been several violent attacks on schools in recent years, mostly by students. In response to Tuesday's attack, authorities in several Russian regions ordered sweeping security inspections at schools.

Russian media said the shooter was a former student of the school who reportedly called himself “a god” on his account in the messaging app Telegram and promised to “kill a large amount of biomass” on the morning of the shooting. The account was blocked by Telegram after the attack, the independent news outlet Meduza said.

Russian lawmaker Alexander Khinshtein said on Telegram the suspect received his gun license less than two weeks ago and the school didn’t have any security aside from a panic button.

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded, ordering the government to given them all the necessary assistance. Russian officials promised to pay victims; families 1 million rubles (roughly $13,500) each and give 200,000 to 400,000 rubles ($2,700-$5,400) to the wounded.

Putin also ordered Victor Zolotov, head of Russia's National Guard, to revise regulations on the types of weapons allowed for civilian use in light of the attack. Authorities in Tatarstan ordered checks on all gun owners in the region.

Russia's Emergency Ministry sent a plane with doctors and medical equipment to Kazan and two leading officials, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko and Education Minister Sergei Kravtsov, headed to the region.

In this image taken from video, an ambulance and police trucks are parked at a school after a shooting, in Kazan, Russia, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Russian media report that several people have been killed and wounded in a school shooting in the city of Kazan. Russia's state RIA Novosti news agency reported the shooting took place Tuesday morning, citing emergency services. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Firefighters walk past ambulances and police cars and a truck parked at a school after a shooting in Kazan, Russia, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Russian media report that several people have been killed and wounded in a school shooting in the city of Kazan. Russia's state RIA Novosti news agency reported the shooting took place Tuesday morning, citing emergency services. (AP Photo/Roman Kruchinin) Credit: Roman Kruchinin Credit: Roman Kruchinin

