Shooting in Detroit suburb leaves 'numerous wounded victims,' authorities say

Authorities in Michigan say multiple people have been wounded in a shooting at a splash pad in the Detroit suburb of Rochester Hills
Updated 5 minutes ago
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Multiple people were wounded Saturday in a shooting at a splash pad in the Detroit suburb of Rochester Hills, authorities said.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard told reporters that “it sounds like we have nine, maybe 10 victims with gunshot wounds, victims of varying kinds of injuries.”

Authorities said they believed they had a possible suspect contained in a home nearby. A handgun and three empty magazines were recovered, according to the sheriff.

“So, preliminarily, it looks like the suspect fired potentially 28 times, reloading multiple times,” Bouchard said.

Earlier the Detroit News quoted Stephen Huber, a spokesperson for the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, as saying “it’s five shot and maybe six.”

In a social media post, authorities said there was still an active crime scene. People were asked to avoid the area.

Officials did not immediately provide additional information, and the condition of the victims wasn’t immediately known.

