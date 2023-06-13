Shooting in Denver wounds 9 people after Nuggets win NBA Finals; injured suspect in custody

The gunfire broke out in downtown Denver’s LoDo district, which is known for its restaurants and nightlife. Shepman said a lot of people might have come out of bars after the game.

Yellow police tape sealed off the area overnight Tuesday as investigators scoured the scene, which was dotted with evidence markers and what appeared to be detritus left over from the celebrations, including an e-scooter and a green rental bike.

Police were interviewing witnesses and Schepman described the ongoing investigation as “expansive.”

Eight people were hospitalized at Denver Health Medical Center — one in critical condition, one in fair and six in good condition, spokesperson Heather Burke said. She said questions about the two additional wounded people should be directed to police.

The story has been updated to correct that suspect was one of 10 people shot at scene, according to police.

