Shooting in Albania leaves 1 dead, 4 injured before election

Taulant Balla, the head of the Socialists’ parliamentary group, accused the Democratic Party of sending “groups of paramilitaries, armed men from other cities” to intimidate voters in Elbasan.

Gazmend Bardhi of the Democratic Party, whose bodyguard reportedly opened fire, said a car allegedly belonging to the Socialists' group was distributing money among voters.

The U.S. Embassy and the EU office in Tirana made a call to the main political leaders in the country to “exercise restraint” and “to clearly reject violence” before the election.

The electoral campaign has been tense in the final days before Sunday’s election, in which pre-electoral polls indicate that the Socialists will get the most votes.

Supporters of the two main opposing political parties clashed before in Elbasan in February.

A few days earlier, a Democratic Party activist was injured in the western city of Kavaja, in an incident for which the Democrats blame the governing Socialists.

On Wednesday, Albania's president harshly criticized Rama in an interview with The Associated Press, claiming he runs a "kleptocratic regime."