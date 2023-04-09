X

Shooting evacuates Delaware mall as police investigate

Nation & World
18 minutes ago
A shopping mall in Delaware has been evacuated and closed because of a shooting

CHRISTIANA, Del. (AP) — A shopping mall in Delaware was evacuated and closed Saturday after a shooting.

Delaware State Police said they were investigating a shooting at the Christiana Mall, in a northern community near Pennsylvania.

The mall was evacuated and would remain closed Saturday evening, police said in a statement asking people to avoid the area.

At least three people were shot in the food court area, officials told WPVI-TV. Police were still searching for the shooter, the station reported.

Police set up a reunification site at the north entrance for those trying to locate someone.

Additional details were not immediately available.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we continue to gather more details on this shooting,” Delaware State Police said in a tweet.

In Other News
1
Israeli military: More rockets fired from Syria at Israel
2
Late-season turnaround propels Lakers to winning record
3
Browns' Watson scheduled to give deposition in civil lawsuit
4
After strike, LA school district workers approve labor deal
5
NBA set for final day, and West race will go to the wire
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top