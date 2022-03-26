Shooting at suburban Chicago shopping mall kills 1, wounds 2

A person of interest was taken into custody after Friday night’s shooting at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago mall in Rosemont, a village just northwest of the city, Rosemont police said. Police did not release a motive for the shooting that happened just after 7 p.m. near the mall's indoor food court, but said it was an “isolated incident" and possibly a targeted attack.

The Cook County medical exmainer's office identified the man who died as Joel Valdes, 20.