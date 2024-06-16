Shooting at splash pad in Detroit suburb leaves 'numerous wounded victims,' authorities say

Authorities in Michigan say multiple people have been wounded in a shooting at a splash pad in the Detroit suburb of Rochester Hills

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
Updated 23 minutes ago
X

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Gunfire erupted at a splash pad in the Detroit suburb of Rochester Hills as families were frolicking in the water to beat the summer heat, leaving multiple people wounded, authorities said.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard told reporters that “it sounds like we have nine, maybe 10 victims with gunshot wounds, victims of varying kinds of injuries.”

Authorities said they believed they had a possible suspect contained in a home nearby. A handgun and three empty magazines were recovered, according to the sheriff.

“So, preliminarily, it looks like the suspect fired potentially 28 times, reloading multiple times,” Bouchard said.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said there were “numerous wounded victims.”

In a social media post, authorities said there was still an active crime scene. People were asked to avoid the area.

Officials did not immediately provide additional information, and the condition of the victims wasn’t immediately known.

Rochester Hills is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of Oxford, where in 2021 a 15-year-old shot and killed four high school students.

Bouchard said Saturday's shooting is “a gut punch” for the county.

“We’ve gone through so many tragedies,” the sheriff said. “You know, we’re not even fully comprehending what happened at Oxford. And, you know, now we have another complete tragedy that we’re dealing with.”

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Gretchen Walsh sets a world record in the 100-meter butterfly at the...
2
Katie Ledecky heading to her fourth Olympics, wins 400 freestyle at US...
3
Maine police kill armed man after a night of gunfire, burned homes and...
4
Biden goes straight from G7 to Hollywood fundraiser, balancing...
5
Trump challenges Biden to a cognitive test but confuses the name of the...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top