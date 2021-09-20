springfield-news-sun logo
X

Shooting at Russian university leaves 6 dead, 28 hurt

Students react as they gather outside the Perm State University in Perm, about 1,100 kilometers (700 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. A gunman opened fire in a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday morning, leaving at least eight people dead and others wounded, according to Russia's Investigative Committee. (AP Photo)
Caption
Students react as they gather outside the Perm State University in Perm, about 1,100 kilometers (700 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. A gunman opened fire in a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday morning, leaving at least eight people dead and others wounded, according to Russia's Investigative Committee. (AP Photo)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Nation & World
By JIM HEINTZ, Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago
A student opened fire at a university in Russia, leaving six people dead and 28 hurt, before being shot in a crossfire with police and detained

MOSCOW (AP) — A student opened fire Monday at a university in Russia, leaving six people dead and 28 hurt, before being shot by police and detained, officials said.

Beyond saying that he was a student, authorities offered no further information on his identity or possible motive.

During the attack, students and staff at Perm State University locked themselves in rooms, and video posted on Russian news sites showed some students jumping out of second-story windows.

In some footage, a black-clad, helmeted figure could be seen striding on a campus sidewalk cradling a long-barreled weapon. Russia’s Investigative Committee, the country's top body for criminal probes, said the gunman fired a smoothbore hunting weapon. That could indicate he used a shotgun.

The Investigative Committee said six people were killed, revising down its earlier figure of eight dead. No explanation was given for the change.

A traffic police unit was the first to reach the scene, and the suspect opened fire on them, according to the Interior Ministry. He was wounded when police returned fire and then was disarmed, the ministry said. The gunman also was armed with a knife, it said.

Although firearms laws are strict in Russia, many people obtain permits for hunting weapons. News reports cited officials as saying the suspect had a permit for a pump-action shotgun, although it was not clear if it was for the weapon used.

Despite the firearms regulations, mass shootings take place. In May, a gunman opened fire at a school in the city of Kazan, killing seven students and two teachers, with a registered weapon. A student at a college in Russia-annexed Crimea killed 20 students and himself in 2018.

The university, which has 12,000 students enrolled, said about 3,000 people were on the campus at the time of the shooting. The school is in the city of Perm, which is about 1,100 kilometers (700 miles) east of Moscow with a population of about 1 million.

The Investigative Committee said 28 people were injured, some of them hospitalized, but did not give details. The Health Ministry said 19 of them were shot; it was not clear how the others were injured.

Police officers guard an area in front of the Perm State University in Perm, about 1,100 kilometers (700 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. A gunman opened fire in a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday morning, leaving at least eight people dead and others wounded, according to Russia's Investigative Committee. (AP Photo)
Caption
Police officers guard an area in front of the Perm State University in Perm, about 1,100 kilometers (700 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. A gunman opened fire in a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday morning, leaving at least eight people dead and others wounded, according to Russia's Investigative Committee. (AP Photo)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

In this grab taken from video, a group of students react and speak on their phones near the Perm State University in Perm, about 1,100 kilometers (700 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. A gunman opened fire in a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday morning, leaving at list eight people dead and others wounded, according to Russia's Investigative Committee. (AP Photo)
Caption
In this grab taken from video, a group of students react and speak on their phones near the Perm State University in Perm, about 1,100 kilometers (700 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. A gunman opened fire in a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday morning, leaving at list eight people dead and others wounded, according to Russia's Investigative Committee. (AP Photo)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Students leave the Perm State University in Perm, about 1,100 kilometers (700 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. A gunman opened fire in a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday morning, leaving at least eight people dead and others wounded, according to Russia's Investigative Committee. (AP Photo/Anastasia Yakovleva)
Caption
Students leave the Perm State University in Perm, about 1,100 kilometers (700 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. A gunman opened fire in a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday morning, leaving at least eight people dead and others wounded, according to Russia's Investigative Committee. (AP Photo/Anastasia Yakovleva)

Credit: Anastasia Yakovleva

Credit: Anastasia Yakovleva

Police officers run to the Perm State University in Perm, about 1,100 kilometers (700 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. A gunman opened fire in a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday morning, leaving around eight people dead and others wounded, according to Russia's Investigative Committee. (AP Photo/Anastasia Yakovleva)
Caption
Police officers run to the Perm State University in Perm, about 1,100 kilometers (700 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. A gunman opened fire in a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday morning, leaving around eight people dead and others wounded, according to Russia's Investigative Committee. (AP Photo/Anastasia Yakovleva)

Credit: Anastasia Yakovleva

Credit: Anastasia Yakovleva

A woman reacts standing near the Perm State University in Perm, about 1,100 kilometers (700 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. A gunman opened fire in a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday morning, leaving at least eight people dead and others wounded, according to Russia's Investigative Committee. (AP Photo/Anastasia Yakovleva)
Caption
A woman reacts standing near the Perm State University in Perm, about 1,100 kilometers (700 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. A gunman opened fire in a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday morning, leaving at least eight people dead and others wounded, according to Russia's Investigative Committee. (AP Photo/Anastasia Yakovleva)

Credit: Anastasia Yakovleva

Credit: Anastasia Yakovleva

Police officers stand at the Perm State University in Perm, about 1,100 kilometers (700 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. A gunman opened fire in a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday morning, leaving at least eight people dead and others wounded, according to Russia's Investigative Committee. (AP Photo/Anastasia Yakovleva)
Caption
Police officers stand at the Perm State University in Perm, about 1,100 kilometers (700 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. A gunman opened fire in a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday morning, leaving at least eight people dead and others wounded, according to Russia's Investigative Committee. (AP Photo/Anastasia Yakovleva)

Credit: Anastasia Yakovleva

Credit: Anastasia Yakovleva

An armed police officer, center, and firefighters gather at the Perm State University in Perm, about 1,100 kilometers (700 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. A gunman opened fire in a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday morning, leaving at least eight people dead and others wounded, according to Russia's Investigative Committee. (AP Photo/Anastasia Yakovleva)
Caption
An armed police officer, center, and firefighters gather at the Perm State University in Perm, about 1,100 kilometers (700 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. A gunman opened fire in a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday morning, leaving at least eight people dead and others wounded, according to Russia's Investigative Committee. (AP Photo/Anastasia Yakovleva)

Credit: Anastasia Yakovleva

Credit: Anastasia Yakovleva

A group of students gather at the Perm State University in Perm, about 1,100 kilometers (700 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. A gunman opened fire in a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday morning, leaving at least eight people dead and others wounded, according to Russia's Investigative Committee. (AP Photo/Anastasia Yakovleva)
Caption
A group of students gather at the Perm State University in Perm, about 1,100 kilometers (700 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. A gunman opened fire in a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday morning, leaving at least eight people dead and others wounded, according to Russia's Investigative Committee. (AP Photo/Anastasia Yakovleva)

Credit: Anastasia Yakovleva

Credit: Anastasia Yakovleva

Police guard an area near the Perm State University in Perm, about 1,100 kilometers (700 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. A gunman opened fire in a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday morning, leaving at least eight people dead and others wounded, according to Russia's Investigative Committee. (AP Photo/Anastasia Yakovleva)
Caption
Police guard an area near the Perm State University in Perm, about 1,100 kilometers (700 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. A gunman opened fire in a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday morning, leaving at least eight people dead and others wounded, according to Russia's Investigative Committee. (AP Photo/Anastasia Yakovleva)

Credit: Anastasia Yakovleva

Credit: Anastasia Yakovleva

Students stand near the Perm State University in Perm, about 1,100 kilometers (700 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. A gunman opened fire in a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday morning, leaving at least eight people dead and others wounded, according to Russia's Investigative Committee. (AP Photo/Anastasia Yakovleva)
Caption
Students stand near the Perm State University in Perm, about 1,100 kilometers (700 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. A gunman opened fire in a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday morning, leaving at least eight people dead and others wounded, according to Russia's Investigative Committee. (AP Photo/Anastasia Yakovleva)

Credit: Anastasia Yakovleva

Credit: Anastasia Yakovleva

A group of students gather near the Perm State University in Perm, about 1,100 kilometers (700 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. A gunman opened fire in a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday morning, leaving at least eight people dead and others wounded, according to Russia's Investigative Committee. (AP Photo/Anastasia Yakovleva)
Caption
A group of students gather near the Perm State University in Perm, about 1,100 kilometers (700 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. A gunman opened fire in a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday morning, leaving at least eight people dead and others wounded, according to Russia's Investigative Committee. (AP Photo/Anastasia Yakovleva)

Credit: Anastasia Yakovleva

Credit: Anastasia Yakovleva

People stand behind the fence near the Perm State University with the a Posguardia (National Guardia) on the left, in Perm, Russia, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. A gunman opened fire in a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday morning, leaving at list five people dead and others wounded, according to Russia's Investigative Committee. (AP Photo/Anastasia Yakovleva)
Caption
People stand behind the fence near the Perm State University with the a Posguardia (National Guardia) on the left, in Perm, Russia, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. A gunman opened fire in a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday morning, leaving at list five people dead and others wounded, according to Russia's Investigative Committee. (AP Photo/Anastasia Yakovleva)

Credit: Anastasia Yakovleva

Credit: Anastasia Yakovleva

In Other News
1
Insider Q&A: Serving the neglected for profit, not just good
2
'I just cry': Dying of hunger in Ethiopia's blockaded Tigray
3
US unveils plan to address 'silent killer' extreme heat
4
France seeks European support after submarine deal surprise
5
Biden easing foreign travel restrictions, requiring vaccines
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top