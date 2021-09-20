Shooting at Russian university leaves 6 dead, 28 hurt

A traffic police unit was the first to reach the scene, and the suspect opened fire on them, according to the Interior Ministry. He was wounded when police returned fire and then was disarmed, the ministry said. The gunman also was armed with a knife, it said.

Although firearms laws are strict in Russia, many people obtain permits for hunting weapons. News reports cited officials as saying the suspect had a permit for a pump-action shotgun, although it was not clear if it was for the weapon used.

Despite the firearms regulations, mass shootings take place. In May, a gunman opened fire at a school in the city of Kazan, killing seven students and two teachers, with a registered weapon. A student at a college in Russia-annexed Crimea killed 20 students and himself in 2018.

The university, which has 12,000 students enrolled, said about 3,000 people were on the campus at the time of the shooting. The school is in the city of Perm, which is about 1,100 kilometers (700 miles) east of Moscow with a population of about 1 million.

The Investigative Committee said 28 people were injured, some of them hospitalized, but did not give details. The Health Ministry said 19 of them were shot; it was not clear how the others were injured.

Caption Police officers guard an area in front of the Perm State University in Perm, about 1,100 kilometers (700 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. A gunman opened fire in a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday morning, leaving at least eight people dead and others wounded, according to Russia's Investigative Committee. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

