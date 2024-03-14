Shohei Ohtani unveils his new wife in a photo on social media

Shohei Ohtani is sharing the identity of his new wife with a photo of the couple on his social media

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
6 minutes ago
X

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani is sharing the identity of his new wife with a photo of the couple on his social media.

The Los Angeles Dodgers star is next to Mamiko Tanaka in a photo showing him with teammate Yoshinobu Yamamoto standing in front of an airplane. The photo was posted on Ohtani's Instagram account. The Dodgers posted a photo of the newlyweds on the team's X account next to one of Mookie Betts and his wife.

The couple also appear in a video of the team and their families boarding a plane for South Korea on Thursday.

In a surprise, Ohtani announced in late February that he had recently married “a normal Japanese woman” whom he had known for a few years. But the two-way player gave no details about her identity or their wedding.

Tanaka, 27, played for the Fujitsu Red Wave in the Women’s Japan Basketball League from 2019-23.

Ohtani, 29, is expected to make his Dodgers debut Wednesday as designated hitter in the opener against the San Diego Padres in Seoul. He won't pitch this season after elbow surgery last fall.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

In Other News
1
St. Patrick's parade will be Kansas City's first big event since the...
2
Judge rejects Sen. Menendez's claims that legislative immunity protects...
3
Bill shelved that sought changes to Iowa law outlining penalties for...
4
Loud explosion is heard as Somali militant group says its fighters have...
5
Actor Pierce Brosnan pleads guilty to walking in Yellowstone park...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top