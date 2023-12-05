Shohei Ohtani met Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts at Dodger Stadium

BreakingNews
Nation & World
By TERESA WALKER – Associated Press
5 minutes ago
X

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani met with the Los Angeles Dodgers a few days ago at Dodger Stadium, manager Dave Roberts revealed Tuesday at the winter meetings.

Ohtani, a unique two-way star, is expected to command a record contract of $500 million-plus on the free agent market.

“He has a very good poker face,” Roberts said.

The meeting lasted two-to-three hours.

“We want to respect Shohei’s wishes as far as being private,” Roberts said, "but obviously people talk. I don’t think I need to share what we talked about.”

Roberts at first hesitated before giving a few details.

“It's a good possibility,” he said. “Yeah, we met with him. I like to be honest and so we met with Shohei and we talked and I think it went well. I think it went well, but at the end of the day, he's going to do what's best for himself, where he feels most comfortable.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

