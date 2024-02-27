Shohei Ohtani hitless in first 2 spring training at-bats with Los Angeles Dodgers

Ohtani was hitless in his first two plate appearances Tuesday, striking out on four pitches in the first inning before hitting a hard grounder into a double play in the third.

Ohtani received a standing ovation before his first at-bat at Camelback Ranch, where dozens of fans wore Ohtani's No. 17 jersey and cheered his every move. The Dodgers — already one of MLB's premier franchises — have become even more popular after spending more than $1 billion to sign Ohtani and fellow Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

“Just seeing Shohei in the lineup makes us a lot better,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said before the game. “There's been a lot of anticipation, so we're excited.”

Yamamoto is expected to make his spring training debut on Wednesday.

Ohtani was in the second spot of the lineup against the Chicago White Sox, sandwiched between leadoff hitter Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.

Roberts said all three stars were receptive to the Betts-Ohtani-Freeman lineup construction. The manager added that having Ohtani at the No. 2 spot wasn't “set in stone,” but it's something he wants to try for a while during spring training.

“I feel that having Shohei hitting in front of Freddie gives Shohei a lot of protection,” Roberts said.

It was Ohtani's first spring training game since signing a record $700 million, 10-year contract during the offseason — and since right elbow surgery in September that will keep the two-time MVP from pitching this year. He was the designated hitter, a role he's expected to fill all season.

Ohtani has looked sharp in practice this spring and took live batting practice on Sunday.

The 29-year-old Ohtani is further along in his recovery than Los Angeles anticipated, and the team hopes he will be available when the Dodgers and the San Diego Padres play a two-game series in Seoul, South Korea, on March 20 and 21 to start the regular season.

“Most importantly is his health,” Roberts told reporters this week. "So if it lines up, great. And if it doesn’t, then we’ll still move on from there.”

