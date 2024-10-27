Shohei Ohtani injures left arm sliding into second during World Series Game 2, severity uncertain

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani injured his left arm during the seventh inning of Saturday's Game 2 of the World Series against the New York Yankees when he tried to steal second base. The severity of the injury wasn't immediately clear.

Ohtani clutched his left forearm after being tagged by shortstop Anthony Volpe for the final out in the inning on a feet-first slide. He laid near the bag for a couple minutes before being tended to by trainers and leaving the field.