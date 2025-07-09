Shohei Ohtani greets Brewers phenom Jacob Misiorowski with a 431-foot leadoff homer

By STEVE MEGARGEE – Associated Press
27 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Shohei Ohtani greeted Milwaukee Brewers rookie phenom Jacob Misiorowski with a 431-foot leadoff homer on Tuesday night.

Misiorowski, whose fastball routinely tops 100 mph, threw an 88 mph curveball on an 0-2 count to the Los Angeles Dodgers' two-way superstar, who crushed it for his 31st homer of the season. That's the most by a Dodgers player before the All-Star break.

It was the 21st career leadoff homer for Ohtani.

Misiorowski bounced back to strike out the side, fanning Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Andy Pages. He also struck out the first two batters of the second inning before Dalton Rushing singled.

Misiorowski was coming off his first shaky performance. After allowing three hits combined in his first three starts to begin his career 3-0, Misiorowski gave up five runs — including a grand slam to Brandon Nimmo — and three walks over 3 2/3 innings Wednesday in a 7-3 loss to the New York Mets.

