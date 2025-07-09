Shohei Ohtani greets Brewers phenom Jacob Misiorowski with a 431-foot leadoff homer

It was the 21st career leadoff homer for Ohtani.

Misiorowski bounced back to strike out the side, fanning Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Andy Pages. He also struck out the first two batters of the second inning before Dalton Rushing singled.

Misiorowski was coming off his first shaky performance. After allowing three hits combined in his first three starts to begin his career 3-0, Misiorowski gave up five runs — including a grand slam to Brandon Nimmo — and three walks over 3 2/3 innings Wednesday in a 7-3 loss to the New York Mets.

