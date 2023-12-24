Shohei Ohtani gives a Porsche to Joe Kelly's wife for his No. 17 with the Dodgers

After the wife of reliever Joe Kelly offered up her husband’s uniform number to help lure Shohei Ohtani to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the two-way star responded by giving her a Porsche

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By The Associated Press
9 minutes ago
X

After the wife of reliever Joe Kelly offered her husband's uniform number to help lure Shohei Ohtani to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the two-way star responded by giving her a Porsche.

The Dodgers shared a video showing Kelly's wife, Ashley, who had launched what she dubbed her #Ohtake17 campaign in hopes that the free agent from Japan would sign with the team. She showed him all the No. 17 garb her family had that could be repurposed for Ohtani and his family and offered to rename the couple's baby, Kai, to ShoKai. In the video posted this weekend, she opens the front door to reveal a silver sports car parked in front of the house.

“It’s yours, from Shohei,” a man off camera says in the video to the stunned woman. “He wanted to gift you a Porsche.”

Ohtani received a record $700 million, 10-year contract this month to make a 30-mile move up Interstate 5 to the Dodgers. He had worn No. 17 with the Los Angeles Angels.

Kelly, who wore No. 17 with the Dodgers from 2019-21 and again last season, is switching to No. 99 after finalizing his own $8 million, one-year contract.

“I wasn’t going to give it up to just anybody,” Kelly said after Ohtani was announced as his new teammate. “If Shohei keeps performing, he’ll be a future Hall of Famer and I’ll be able to have my number retired. That’s the closest I’ll get to the Hall of Fame.”

Asked what Ohtani was giving him in return, Kelly said, “Oh, there’s a list, but no comment.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
A man is killed and a woman injured in a 'targeted' afternoon shooting...
2
At least 70 are killed in central Gaza, in one of the war's deadliest...
3
Finding new dimensions, sisterhood, and healing in ‘The Color Purple’
4
Pope says 'our hearts are in Bethlehem' as he presides over the...
5
In a troubled world, Christians strive to put aside earthly worries on...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top