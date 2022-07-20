Shohei Ohtani calls shot — in English — with All-Star hit

“I was definitely swinging 100%. Kershaw has really good command,” Ohtani said through ever-present interpreter Ippei Mizuhara. “I wish I hit it more square. I wasn’t too happy about that.”

Kershaw got his revenge against Ohtani. With a 1-2 count against Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, Kershaw caught Ohtani leaning a little too far off first base and threw to St Louis' Paul Goldschmidt for the out. It was the first time since 2008 that a runner was picked off in the All-Star Game.

Kershaw said he threw over to first because he hadn’t decided what pitch to throw next to Judge, and he was buying himself a little time.

“I was seeing if there was a chance to run and he made a great move,” said Ohtani, who smiled as he dived into the bag and chuckled while sprawled in the dirt. “I was not expecting that, regardless, my name was going to be in the papers good or bad.”

Ohtani's second trip to the All-Star Game was less hectic than last year, when he participated in the Home Run Derby and was the American League's starting pitcher. He declined an invitation to participate in the Derby and asked AL manager Dusty Baker to not pitch because his next mound appearance is Friday in Atlanta when the Angels open the second half of the season.

“I was more relaxed. Definitely not as much of a workload as last year,” Ohtani said. “I threw last year and I think throwing takes a toll more than anything else.”

Over his last six starts, Ohtani has allowed only three runs (two earned) and 20 hits in 39 2/3 innings with 58 strikeouts and 11 walks. The right-hander is 9-4 with a 2.38 ERA in 15 starts.

At the plate, he is batting .258 with 19 home runs and 56 RBIs.

___

Combined Shape Caption American League's Shohei Ohtani, of the Los Angeles Angels, left, runs to first base as he singles against National League starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw, of the Los Angeles Dodgers, during the first inning of the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong