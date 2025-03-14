Shohei Ohtani and four other Japanese players come home to start the MLB season

But it's much more for Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who was born in Japan. And for Shohei Ohtani and the four other Japanese players competing at home for the Dodgers and Cubs.

Then there's MLB, which opens its regular season for the second straight year in the Asian market. A year ago it was Seoul, South Korea, where the Dodgers and San Diego Padres split two games. It was also where the betting scandal broke around Ohtani's interpreter.

“It's hard to tell if this is the golden age for Japanese players in the United States,” Ohtani said Friday, speaking through an interpreter, as both team trained at the Tokyo Dome.

“I know there's been a lot of Japanese players that came before me," Ohtani added. "But having five (Japanese players) is a big deal. It's truly a big deal.”

Asked what he was most looking forward to, Ohtani replied: "Eating good food, getting over the jetlag, and just being able to enjoy playing the game."

Roberts back in Japan

It's a homecoming for Roberts, who was born on Japan's southern island of Okinawa to a Japanese mother and an American father. He's expecting relatives to attend from Okinawa, where last year he was honored by officials there.

“For me it's personal because I get to represent my mom's side of the family,” Roberts said. “I have a lot of relatives and family that can watch this baseball game — watch a Dodgers game at night instead of having to watch us in the morning.”

The time difference between Japan and the American east coast is 13 hours, and Japan is 16 hours ahead of Los Angeles.

Japan is Dodgers country, swept away by Ohtani, the World Series title, and pitchers Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki. They are expected to be the Dodgers starters against the Cubs

“I think our mission was accomplished painting the counry of Japan in Dodgers blue,” Roberts said.

Yamamoto and Ohtani talked about the joy of being home, as did Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga and Seiya Suzuki, the likely DH. Imanaga is expected to start against Yamamoto in the first game.

“I hope my teammates are really enjoying Japan right now,” Ohtani said. "But also I hope the fans get to see my teammates enjoying Japan.”

Sasaki with something to prove

For Sasaki, it's different. The 23-year-old signed with the Dodgers two months ago and needs to prove himself, though many feel he's a can't-miss prospect.

“I literally was in Japan until a couple of months ago,” he said through an interpreter. “For me it’s more about being able to pitch in a different uniform on a differnt team and make sure I do perform at my best.”

Sasaki met Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Friday in his office and gave him an autographed Dodgers cap. He was accompanied by Dodgers owner Mark Walter.

"I’m truly happy that the Dodgers are opening the season in Japan,” Japanese media reported Ishiba as saying.

Cubs party with Imanaga and Suzuki

Cubs manager Craig Counsell talked about a party thrown Thursday by Imanaga and Suzuki to welcome the other Cubs to Japan. For most it's the first visit.

What impressed Counsell was a large tuna that was carved up in a ceremony at the party. Sashimi and sushi for all.

“We had tuna cut open," Counsell said. "Some of the players participated in that, which was scary for a second with players with knives in their hands. But other than that it was great.”

Counsell said the trip to Japan was about “kizuna,” which is the Japanese word for bonding. He's obviously been schooled by his Japanese players.

“That started for our team last night with the great party and being able to be together,” Counsell said.

