Sho-time! Dodgers say Shohei Ohtani will make his spring training debut Tuesday against White Sox

56 minutes ago
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Spring training Sho-time starts Tuesday with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Shohei Ohtani will make his exhibition debut with the Dodgers when he serves as the designated hitter for Los Angeles on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox.

Los Angeles has been taking it slowly with the two-way star, who signed a record $700 million, 10-year contract during the offseason. The two-time MVP is coming off right elbow surgery last September that will keep him from pitching this year.

Ohtani did take live batting practice on Sunday, with Dodgers manager Dave Roberts saying the sport's biggest star looked “good” and will play his first exhibition game Tuesday.

The 29-year-old Ohtani is further along in his recovery than Los Angeles anticipated, and the team hopes he will be available when the Dodgers and the San Diego Padres play a two-game series in Seoul, South Korea, on March 20 and 21.

“Most importantly is his health,” Roberts told reporters. "So if it lines up, great. And if it doesn’t, then we’ll still move on from there.”

