Shirt off his rack: Eagles' Brown buys fans No. 11 jerseys

Brown posted an Instagram video of smiling fans behind him all in No. 11 jerseys (of Brown's, of course, not for former, much-maligned QB Carson Wentz).

"We were in there and he said: 'Hey, man. Go get a jersey on us.' And to be honest, I didn't think he was for real and then after, he really did. He bought us three jerseys," fan Shane Natanni told CBS Philly.

Brown was a 2020 Pro Bowl pick with the Titans who has 185 receptions for 2,995 yards and 24 touchdowns in three seasons. He can afford the jerseys, signing a $100 million, four-year contract with the Eagles, with $57 million guaranteed.

Brown spent time signing autographs for Eagles fans after the first day of practice.

“As soon as I came out here, I heard some cheers,” he said. “I definitely feel the love. Ever since I've been here in Philly, the city's been showing me love and I appreciate it wholeheartedly."

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL