Shipwreck off Italy: stadium filled with coffins of migrants

According to family accounts, some passengers had called loved ones in Europe and excitedly reported that they could see the Italian mainland — about an hour before the boat smashed up against a reef or sandbank in the Ionian Sea.

When the relatives heard about the shipwreck, many drove from Germany, northern Italy and other European points down to Cutro, the beach town where many of the corpses washed up and some of the survivors came ashore.

While many traffickers launch boats filled with migrants from the shores of Libya and Tunisia across the central Mediterranean toward southern Italy or Italian islands, others use a route beginning in Turkey that crosses the eastern Mediterranean and aims to reach either Calabria in the “toe” of the peninsula, Puglia, the “heel” of the mainland, or eastern Sicily.

Viewing the coffins along with victims' families were the mayors of nearby Italian towns, the local bishop and imam, and townspeople.

