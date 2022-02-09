Shipping company Maersk sees record profit as demand surges

Profits before taxes soared last year from $3.3 billion in 2020, while 2021 revenue came in at $61.8 billion, up from $40 billion. CEO Søren Skou said that “exceptional market conditions led to record-high growth and profitability.”

In the last three months, revenue soared to $18.5 billion from $11.3 billion in the same period the previous year. Profits in the fourth quarter came in at $6.3 billion, up from $1.3 billion.