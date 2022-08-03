springfield-news-sun logo
Ship with Ukrainian corn anchored off Turkey for inspection

Cargo ship Razoni arrives to the entrance of the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. The first cargo ship to leave Ukraine since Russia invaded more than five months ago was off the coast of Bulgaria on Tuesday as it headed toward Istanbul and its final destination, Lebanon, putting to the test an agreement signed last month by Moscow and Kyiv to unblock Ukraine's agricultural exports and ease the global food crisis. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

Nation & World
19 minutes ago
The first cargo ship loaded with Ukrainian grain to leave the country since the Russian invasion began is anchored at an inspection area in the Black Sea off the coast of Istanbul

ISTANBUL (AP) — The first cargo ship to leave Ukraine since the Russian invasion was anchored at an inspection area in the Black Sea off the coast of Istanbul Wednesday morning, awaiting an inspection.

Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and U.N. officials will check if the grain shipment is in accordance with a crucial agreement signed last month by Moscow and Kyiv to unblock Ukraine’s agricultural exports and ease the global food crisis.

The Sierra Leone-flagged Razoni, loaded up with 26,000 tons of corn, set sail from Odesa Monday. Its final destination is Lebanon.

The ship was anchored off the coast of Istanbul, near the mouth of the Bosporus Straits that connect the Black Sea to the Sea of Marmara and on to the Aegean Sea.

More ships from Ukraine are expected to set out in the coming days. Some 27 vessels have been waiting in three Ukrainian ports with cargo and signed contracts, ready to go, according to U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

Cargo ship Razoni, arrives to the entrance of the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. Meanwhile, the first cargo ship to leave Ukraine since Russia invaded more than five months ago was off the coast of Bulgaria on Tuesday as it headed toward Istanbul and its final destination, Lebanon, putting to the test an agreement signed last month by Moscow and Kyiv to unblock Ukraine's agricultural exports and ease the global food crisis. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

