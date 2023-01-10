Shiffrin trails Vlhova in 1st slalom run of record attempt

Vlhova, a former overall World Cup champion from Slovakia who is Shiffrin's biggest rival, is seeking her first win of the season after seven podium finishes.

“On some rolls I took risks, because they were a little bit tricky,” said Vlhova, who was loudly cheered by fans waving Slovakian flags.

“It’s something special, in front of a lot of fans from Slovakia,” she said.

Zrinka Ljutic, an 18-year-old Croatian who has never finished on the podium, was third, 0.58 behind Vlhova.

Lena Duerr of Germany was 0.16 seconds faster than Shiffrin at the final checkpoint before a big mistake over a roll cost her a large chunk of time. Still, Duerr was fourth, 0.96 behind Vlhova.

Mauro Pini, Vlhova’s coach, set the first run.

About 15,000 fans attended the race in the hometown of Hermann Maier, one of Austria’s most successful racers. Marlies Schild, a former Austrian slalom standout and Shiffrin’s biggest idol growing up, was in attendance.

Shiffrin will start next to last in the second run, which starts at 8:45 p.m. local time (12:45 p.m. EST; 1945 GMT).

