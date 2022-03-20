Shiffrin leads World Cup giant slalom, sets up title win

Shiffrin, who attached a ribbon in the yellow and blue colors of Ukraine's flag to her helmet, started the race at Méribel third in the giant slalom season standings. She needed at least a top-3 finish to overtake Sara Hector and Tess Worley if they also both under-achieved.

That is exactly how it went in the opening run where new overall World Cup champion Shiffrin made good use of her early start wearing bib No. 2 in the sun-bathed French Alps.