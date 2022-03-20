Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Shiffrin leads World Cup giant slalom, sets up title win

United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Meribel, France, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati)

Credit: Marco Trovati

caption arrowCaption
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Meribel, France, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati)

Credit: Marco Trovati

Credit: Marco Trovati

Nation & World
19 minutes ago
Mikaela Shiffrin was fastest in the first run of the World Cup season-ending giant slalom Sunday to set up an unlikely title win

MERIBEL, France (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin was fastest in the first run of the World Cup season-ending giant slalom Sunday to set up an unlikely title success.

Shiffrin, who attached a ribbon in the yellow and blue colors of Ukraine's flag to her helmet, started the race at Méribel third in the giant slalom season standings. She needed at least a top-3 finish to overtake Sara Hector and Tess Worley if they also both under-achieved.

That is exactly how it went in the opening run where new overall World Cup champion Shiffrin made good use of her early start wearing bib No. 2 in the sun-bathed French Alps.

Shiffrin was 0.82 seconds ahead of Federica Brignone while Worley was 1.60 back in eighth and Hector, the standings leader and Olympic champion, was in a mystifying 13th place with 2.10 to make up in the afternoon run.

“It’s been quite some time since I skied like that in a GS (giant slalom),” Shiffrin told Swiss broadcaster RTS. “I’m excited to have the chance to try it one more time.”

If Shiffrin holds on for the race win after the second run, Worley would need to place at least third and Hector fourth for each to earn enough points to finish above the American skier.

She previously won the season-long World Cup giant slalom title in 2019, and took gold at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

Hector won a first career medal or trophy at the Beijing Olympics in a career year for the 29-year-old Swede who also won three World Cup races.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

caption arrowCaption
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin sports a ribbon with the colors of the Ukrainian flag on her helmet during an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Meribel, France, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)

Credit: Alessandro Trovati

United States' Mikaela Shiffrin sports a ribbon with the colors of the Ukrainian flag on her helmet during an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Meribel, France, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)

Credit: Alessandro Trovati

caption arrowCaption
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin sports a ribbon with the colors of the Ukrainian flag on her helmet during an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Meribel, France, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)

Credit: Alessandro Trovati

Credit: Alessandro Trovati

caption arrowCaption
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin crosses the finish line of an alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom, in Meribel, France, Saturday, March 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati)

Credit: Marco Trovati

United States' Mikaela Shiffrin crosses the finish line of an alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom, in Meribel, France, Saturday, March 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati)

Credit: Marco Trovati

caption arrowCaption
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin crosses the finish line of an alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom, in Meribel, France, Saturday, March 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati)

Credit: Marco Trovati

Credit: Marco Trovati

caption arrowCaption
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Meribel, France, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)

Credit: Alessandro Trovati

United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Meribel, France, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)

Credit: Alessandro Trovati

caption arrowCaption
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Meribel, France, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)

Credit: Alessandro Trovati

Credit: Alessandro Trovati

caption arrowCaption
France's Tessa Worley speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Meribel, France, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati)

Credit: Marco Trovati

France's Tessa Worley speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Meribel, France, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati)

Credit: Marco Trovati

caption arrowCaption
France's Tessa Worley speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Meribel, France, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati)

Credit: Marco Trovati

Credit: Marco Trovati

caption arrowCaption
Sweden's Sara Hector speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Meribel, France, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati)

Credit: Marco Trovati

Sweden's Sara Hector speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Meribel, France, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati)

Credit: Marco Trovati

caption arrowCaption
Sweden's Sara Hector speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Meribel, France, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati)

Credit: Marco Trovati

Credit: Marco Trovati

In Other News
1
Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict
2
Car runs into carnival revelers in Belgium, at least 4 dead
3
N. Korea fires artillery into sea days after missile launch
4
Live updates: At least 5 dead in Russian shelling of Kharkiv
5
S. Korea's next leader to abandon Blue House for new office
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top