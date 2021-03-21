Shiffrin leads WCup giant slalom after Gut-Behrami exits

Gut-Behrami did not stop to speak with media in the finish area.

Earlier in the week, she had spoken critically of the race week scheduling rules. The downhill and super-G events — where Gut-Behrami is stronger than Vlhova — were canceled by difficult weather conditions on Wednesday and Thursday. They could not be moved to Friday when the little-regarded team parallel racing event went ahead without problems.

Shiffrin was well positioned to seek a 70th career World Cup race win, taking a 0.10-second lead over Marta Bassino and Meta Hrovat.

Bassino already secured the season-long giant slalom title.

After an emotionally exhausting Saturday, Vlhova placed 10th with 1.83 to make up on Shiffrin in the second run in the afternoon.

Vlhova is the first Slovakian man or woman to be overall champion in the 54-year history of the World Cup. She was congratulated by telephone by the state president of Slovakia, Zuzana Čaputová.

