Shiffrin closes in on skiing record with first-run GS lead

With the sun beaming down on the Avet course, Shiffrin opened the race in 56.60 seconds to build a lead of more than six-tenths of a second.

“This run felt like the best I can do,” Shiffrin said. “I think it was really quite a bit of luck to draw bib 1 today. For sure, I had the best surface. And I also tried to be really active and take advantage of that.”

Canada’s Valerie Grenier, Italy’s Marta Bassino and Poland’s Maryna Gasienica-Daniel all trailed the American by between 0.62 and 0.65.

Three of the top seven ranked racers did not finish, as Petra Vlhova, who won Saturday's slalom, Federica Brignone and Olympic champion Sara Hector all missed a gate.

Lara Gut-Behrami lost a ski pole early in her run after hitting a gate with her left hand but the Swiss skier still posted the sixth-fastest time.

Two-time former world champion Tessa Worley of France was seventh in what she said would be the last race of her career.

The second run is scheduled for later Sunday.

___

