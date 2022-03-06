Hamburger icon
Shiffrin 2nd in World Cup giant slalom; Vlhová skis out

United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during the first run of an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)

Credit: Alessandro Trovati

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Mikaela Shiffrin has earned a chance to extend her overall World Cup standings lead at a giant slalom

LENZERHEIDE, Switzerland (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin earned a chance to extend her lead in the overall World Cup standings Sunday when closest rival Petra Vlhová failed to finish the first run of a giant slalom.

Shiffrin was second-fastest down the steep course at Lenzerheide, just 0.11 seconds behind Olympic champion Sara Hector.

Tessa Worley, a two-time world championships gold medalist, was third with 0.16 to make up in the second run in the afternoon. No other racer was within a half-second of the top three.

In her first giant slalom since crashing out after just 10 seconds at the Beijing Olympics, Shiffrin started first and put down a clean run on a cold, sun-bathed day.

Vlhová started next and, as Shiffrin watched the giant screen in the finish area, went out midway down. Her inside ski lost its edge at a right-hand turn and she slid past the next gate.

It was Vlhová’s first failure to finish a World Cup race this season and her first in giant slalom after 11 straight points-scoring races since December 2020.

The two-race weekend at Lenzerheide is shaping up as potentially key in the Shiffrin-Vlhová duel for the overall title.

They were tied in the standings after 29 events until Shiffrin made her move finishing second in a super-G Saturday when defending champion Vlhová was 18th.

Shiffrin would earn another 80 World Cup points for a runner-up finish. That would build her lead to 147 with six races left seeking her fourth overall title.

Hector is having a career year with three World Cup wins and the Olympic title in giant slalom. The 29-year-old Swede previously had one victory in 2014.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Sweden's Sara Hector speeds down the course during the first run of an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)

Italy's Marta Bassino stands on the slope after failing to complete the first run of an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)

Slovakia's Petra Vlhova speeds down the course during the first run of an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)

