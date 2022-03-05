Sheriff's Office: Stanford goalie Meyer death ruled suicide

The popular goalie who led the Cardinal to the 2019 NCAA College Cup championship game was 22. Stanford announced Tuesday that Meyer had died in her campus residence, and Friday her parents — Steve and Gina Meyer — went on NBC's “Today" show and discussed how potential disciplinary action by the school might have triggered something for their daughter.

“The last couple days are like a parent’s worst nightmare and you don’t wake up from it. So it’s just horrific," Gina Meyer told NBC News.