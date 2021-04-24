Sheriff to seek release of body cam video of fatal shooting

Wooten released the statement just after a family attorney, local clergy and civil rights leaders including the Rev. William Barber II, who leads the Poor People's Campaign, held a news conference to demand that the footage be released.

Seven deputies have been placed on leave amid indications, including emergency scanner traffic and an eyewitness account, that Brown was shot in the back as he tried to drive away in an Elizabeth City neighborhood.

“America, here is the issue: a warrant is not a license to kill, even if a suspect supposedly drives away,” Barber said at the news conference attended by several of Brown's children and other family members.

“A warrant is not permission to shoot someone,” he added.

Under North Carolina law, a judge must generally sign off on the release of law enforcement body camera footage. Leaders of the Elizabeth City government have demanded the release of the footage, and a coalition of media filed a petition in court to make it public. The state’s Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper issued a statement calling for the swift release of the footage.

During the news conference, racial justice advocates joined Brown's relatives in reiterating calls for police to release the footage.

“We’re sick and tired of all these deaths happening that don’t have to happen," Barber said. “Release the tapes!”

Wooten has said deputies from his department including a tactical team were attempting to serve drug-related search and arrest warrants when Brown was shot. He said multiple deputies fired shots but he disclosed few other details. Nearby Dare County had issued two arrest warrants for Brown on drug-related charges including possession with intent to sell cocaine. Brown, 42, had a criminal history dating back to the 1990s, including past drug convictions.

The shooting sparked outcry from the community, with protesters demanding the release of the body camera footage.

