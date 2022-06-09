springfield-news-sun logo
Sheriff: Multiple victims in shooting at Maryland business

Authorities say a shooting at a business in western Maryland has claimed multiple victims and that the suspect is no longer an active threat

SMITHSBURG, Md. (AP) — A shooting at a business in western Maryland claimed multiple victims Thursday and the suspect is no longer a threat to the community, a law enforcement agency said.

The shooting occurred at a business in the community of Smithsburg, Washington County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Carly Hose told The Associated Press by telephone.

The sheriff's office issued a brief statement saying the incident was rapidly evolving and that it would release information as it was able. It declined to elaborate on the exact number of victims or the extent injuries.

U.S. Rep. David Trone, a Maryland Democrat, tweeted that his office was in contact with authorities in the area and actively monitoring the shooting in Smithsburg. News photographs showed a large law enforcement presence, including emergency vehicles at the scene.

Smithsburg, a community of nearly 3,000 people, is located about 75 miles (120 kilometers) northwest of Baltimore not far from the Maryland line with Pennsylvania.

