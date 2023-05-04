Sheriff: Last of 4 escaped Mississippi prisoners found

The Hinds County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force took Corey Harrison, 22, into custody at a Crystal Springs home and a female acquaintance was also arrested and is facing charges in connection with the escape and investigation, Sheriff Tyree Jones announced in a social media post.

Jones thanked the “state, federal and local law enforcement agencies that assisted with the tense days long investigation and search regarding the escapees. All escapees are accounted for.”