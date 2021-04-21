Sheriff: Deputy who killed man during warrant is on leave

A crowd gathered around the shooting scene in the city of nearly 18,000, located 170 miles (274 km) northeast of Raleigh.

Keith Rivers, president of the Pasquotank County chapter of the NAACP, called for an independent investigation into the shooting and criticized the sheriff’s office for taking hours to release details, even after a crowd of about 100 people gathered near the scene.

“When is it going to stop? We just got a verdict yesterday,” Rivers said in a phone interview, referring to the guilty verdicts handed down Tuesday in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the fatal shooting of George Floyd. “Is it open season now? At some point, it has to stop. We have to start holding the people in charge accountable.”