Sheriff: 3 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Wisconsin tavern

Kenosha Sheriff David Beth said while the suspected shooter is still at large, the public is not believed to be in danger. The suspect apparently knew the victims and targeted them, although it is not clear whether the victims knew him. The shooting happened at Somers House Tavern in Kenosha County after the suspect was asked to leave the bar and then returned and opened fire.

“We believe our suspect knew who he was targeting,” Beth told a Sunday morning news conference.