Sheriff: 2 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Georgia motorcycle club event

Of the 12 people arrested, he said, 11 came from out of town. He said those arrested included members of both clubs.

“This was a coordinated attack by individuals who came from as far away as Florida,” Roundtree said. "We’re talking abut traveling three or four hours to come to Augusta, armed to engage in gun violence.”

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen identified the dead as Keith Coates, 30, of Valdosta, Georgia, and Germayne Farrell, 51, of Daytona Beach, Florida.

Three of those who were injured were still being treated at a hospital Monday, the sheriff said. He provided no information on their conditions.

Roundtree said most people involved in the gunfight weren't cooperating with investigators, who found multiple guns inside the clubhouse. He said additional arrests are possible, as are additional charges against those already in custody.