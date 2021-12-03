Shell pulls out of controversial Cambo project in Scotland

Shell had a 30% stake in the Cambo project, which is opposed by environmental groups who say Britain should stop developing new oil and gas fields as part of its efforts to combat global warming.

“After comprehensive screening of the proposed Cambo development, we have concluded the economic case for investment in this project is not strong enough at this time,” Shell said in a statement. “However, continued investment in oil and gas in the U.K. remains critical to the country’s energy security.”