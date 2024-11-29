Shedeur Sanders wins Unitas award, then goes on to break Colorado's single-season passing mark

Sanders got there by hitting LaJohntay Wester for a 10-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter. Sanders finished with 438 yards in a 52-0 win Friday to close out the regular season with 3,926 yards. Sanders also added five TD passes against the Cowboys to increase his total to a school-best 35 for the season.

Detmer's yards passing mark came in 1996, when Rick Neuheisel was coaching the Buffs, who went 10-2 and finished the season ranked No. 8 in the AP Top 25.

For Sanders, the Unitas Award, which goes to the nation's top quarterback, could be the first of a handful.

Two-way standout Travis Hunter, meanwhile, is the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman. He had 10 catches for 116 yards and three touchdowns, along with an interception.

