Shedeur Sanders shows promise but faces challenges in Browns' QB competition

However, Sanders was the only one of Cleveland's four quarterbacks not to take a snap with the first-team offense during 11-on-11 drills. He did take second-team snaps, but slipped and fell on the first play.

Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees lauded Sanders for his work ethic on what some still see as a steep learning curve for the fifth-round pick.

“He’s really put in a lot of work as all those guys are, but you could tell on the mental side of the game and learning the system and calling it and having that rhythm to it, he’s put a lot of work and time and effort into that. And then when you do that, the game starts to slow down and you can focus on finding completions. And he’s done a nice job of that as camp’s progressed,” Rees said.

With three young quarterbacks in camp — third-round pick Dillon Gabriel, Sanders and fourth-year pro Kenny Pickett — Rees said a large amount of the offense has been installed while keeping a close eye on the growth and progression of all three.

“Definitely pushing them and pushing where we want them to go, but also being cognizant of, hey, we want them to go out there with confidence and making sure that it’s beneficial to how they’re learning and the way they’re going,” Rees said.

Joe Flacco and Pickett remain the front-runners to be under center on Sept. 7 when the Browns open against the Cincinnati Bengals. The amount of snaps all four will get during the first two weeks of training camp remain fluid.

“We’re going to find ways to be creative and make sure they all have opportunities to develop and put their best foot forward. And when the time comes, we will continue to push guys forward as they earn it,” Rees said.

The amount of snaps all four will receive during the three days of next week's mandatory minicamp also have to be determined.

When it comes to who may win the starting job, Rees can see valid arguments for any of the four at this stage of the competition.

“We’re so early in the process and in evaluating it. I think we have a good group of guys that will continue to push one another and by the time September rolls around, we’ll be ready to go,” he said.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl