Shedeur Sanders is still on NFL draft boards after several QB-needy teams pass on him

Shedeur Sanders is still on the board
FILE - Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, left, talks with quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Central Florida, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, left, talks with quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Central Florida, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Nation & World
Updated 2 minutes ago
X

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders is still on the board.

The New York Giants passed on the former Colorado quarterback twice, including with the No. 3 pick in the NFL draft Thursday night. Las Vegas (at No. 6), the New York Jets (No. 7), New Orleans (No. 9) and Pittsburgh (No. 21) also said no thanks to Sanders, and that's four teams seemingly in need of a signal caller.

How far will Sanders fall?

It’s entirely possible he will be available when the second round begins Friday. However, no one would be surprised to see a team trade into the bottom end of the first round and grab Sanders.

The Giants looked like they might, but they sent three picks to Houston for the 25th overall selection and then chose Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart over Sanders.

Concerns about Sanders’ arm strength have become an issue in recent weeks, although his father, Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado coach Deion Sanders, laughed at that notion. In 50 collegiate games, Shedeur Sanders threw for 14,347 yards, with 134 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He completed 70.1% of his passes and ran for 17 more scores.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Shedeur Sanders looks on at his jersey retirement ceremony during Colorado's NCAA college football spring game, Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Towns scores 31, Brunson has 30 and Knicks beat Pistons 118-116 for a...
2
Houthi rebels have shot down 7 US Reaper drones worth $200 million in...
3
Cam Ward goes to Titans at No. 1 in the NFL draft. Travis Hunter picked...
4
San Francisco inches closer to adopting drug policy with abstinence as...
5
Automakers focus on the global market, chide the US over tariffs at...