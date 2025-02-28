Breaking: ‘I got sucked in’: Gov. Walz regrets focus on false claim of Springfield Haitians eating pets in campaign

Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward will not work out at NFL scouting combine

Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward, the top two quarterbacks in this year's NFL draft, are both opting out of workouts at the league's annual scouting combine in Indianapolis
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Nation & World
By MICHAEL MAROT – Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward, the top two quarterbacks in this year's NFL draft, have confirmed they will not work out at this week's NFL annual scouting combine.

The announcements are not a surprise. Both had indicated previously they weren't planning to do on-field drills when quarterbacks, running backs and receivers are schedule to be on the Lucas Oil Stadium field.

It's also hardly a new trend. They join a long group of quarterbacks who have opted out of the workouts, a list that includes names such as No. 1 overall picks Caleb Williams, Bryce Young and Joe Burrow among others.

Sanders and Ward, who developed a friendly rivalry when they were Pac-12 foes, do have plenty of work on tape. Each started at least 50 games at multiple schools during their college careers.

Sanders helped revive programs at Jackson State in Mississippi before following his father and longtime coach, Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders, to Colorado.

Ward threw for an NCAA record 158 touchdown passes at FCS school Incarnate Word in Texas, Washington State and last season at Miami.

Last season, Sanders was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year while Ward was named the ACC Offensive Player of the Year and finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy balloting.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Miami quarterback Cam Ward speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Miami quarterback Cam Ward speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Freight train derails in Czech Republic, causing major chemical fire
2
The Latest: Trump meets with Zelenskyy as Ukraine seeks an end to...
3
Drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero to be arraigned in NY after being...
4
Middle East latest: Israeli negotiators head home from ceasefire talks...
5
A Myanmar online news site says its jailed journalist is tortured for...